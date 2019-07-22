Jason Momoa Admits He Cried ‘Numerous’ Times While Watching Lion King for Daughter’s Birthday

It’s the circle…of tears!

Jason Momoa got a little emotional while celebrating his daughter’s upcoming birthday — but it didn’t have anything to do with the fact that his little girl is growing up.

Over the weekend, the Aquaman star, 39, and wife Lisa Bonet threw an extra special birthday for their daughter Lola’s upcoming 12th birthday, treating her and her pals to a special screening of The Lion King.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVEE. I’m so thankful to be home with my ohana. Big mahalos to @disney@disneystudios for letting us have a party for our Lola Bear,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of sweet family photos taken on Lola’s special day.

Going on to praise the Disney remake, Momoa admitted that he had been so moved by the film that he cried “numerous” times.

“@lionking was amazing congrats to everyone who made this film it was heart soul tears epic.” he wrote, quipping, “Thanks for making me cry numerous of times in front of a bunch of children.”

Earlier in the day, Momoa also shared another slideshow of images, highlighting a very special birthday present his daughter had received: a skateboard with her last name written on it in bold red lettering.

“Happy birthday my loveee,” he captioned the shots, which also featured son Nakoa-Wolf, 10, who appeared to also get a Momoa skateboard of his own.

“So stoked my mind is blow,” he continued, calling himself a “happy lucky papa.”

Over the weekend, Disney’s remake of the iconic 1994 animated film dominated the box office, earning an estimated $185 million in the United States and Canada, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The massive box office success marked the highest-scoring domestic launch ever for a PG-rated film, as well as the highest July film opening in history.

The Lion King is expected to continue that success overseas with another $269.4 million between Friday and Sunday. In China, the film has already grossed $98 million, which totals to about $531 million worldwide.