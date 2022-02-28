Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in the film, which hits theaters on March 4

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum Are 'So Excited' as They Travel to Zoë Kravitz's Batman Premiere

Zoë Kravitz has quite the fan club.

Jason Momoa shared an Instagram post Monday, which shows him and Channing Tatum preparing to board a flight to attend a screening of the actress' latest film, The Batman.

"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO," Momoa, 42 — who recently split from to Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet — began the caption of his post, which sees him and Tatum, 41 — Kravitz's boyfriend — posing together.

"Finally @thebatman premiere," he continued. "I'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite."

"We are very grateful," Momoa then concluded, before signing off his message with his and Tatum's first initials, writing, "ALOHA J and C."

Jason Momoa; Channing Tatum Credit: Jason Momoa Instagram

In The Batman, Kravitz, 33, stars as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, and is following in the footsteps of Eartha Kitt, Julie Newmar, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer, who have all previously portrayed the comic book character in years past.

Momoa plays Aquaman in the Warner Bros. films, also in the DC Extended Universe.

Kravitz and Tatum first sparked dating rumors last January when the actress cast the Magic Mike star in her upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. At the time, an insider told PEOPLE their relationship was strictly platonic.

I August 2021, PEOPLE confirmed the two stars were dating after they were seen enjoying bike rides, museum visits and coffee dates.

Following his split from Bonet, 54, Momoa still showed support for his stepdaughter when he shared a poster for The Batman on Instagram late last month.

At the time, the Aquaman actor wrote in the caption, "so proud. can't wait. march 4th love u zozo."

Momoa celebrated Zoë's casting as Catwoman back in 2019, writing on social media then, "I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your [sic] going to have so much fun Aloha P bear."

Kravitz replied, "LOVE YOU PAPABEAR! love that aquaman and catwomen spend the holidays together from now on."