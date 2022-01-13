Jason Momoa Celebrated Aquaman 2 Wrap Same Day as Announcing Lisa Bonet Breakup

Hours before Jason Momoa announced his breakup with wife Lisa Bonet, his Aquaman director celebrated the final day of filming the sequel with a happy photo featuring the actor.

On Wednesday, Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, revealed in a joint statement that they are "parting ways in marriage." They began dating in 2005 and later married October 2017. They share daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

About two hours before that post, director James Wan shared a photo on Instagram to commemorate wrapping filming for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. In the snapshot, Momoa smiles alongside Wan and costar Patrick Wilson.

"And finally, finally, finally picture wrap on the actual last day of #Aquaman2 in Malibu with these two gents @prideofgypsies @thereelpatrickwilson," wrote Wan. "Yes, we do get very wet, a lot, on this show. A THOUSAND THANK YOUs to all the incredible crew who worked so hard and tirelessly on this picture. Especially the UK portion where we shot 95% of the film. Truly some of the finest artisans and craftspeople I've had the good fortune to work with. And big shout-outs to the amazing Hawaiian and Los Angeles units."

Jason Momoa Credit: James Wan/Twitter

Wan said he still has "a very long way to go" before the film is ready but he "can't wait to share this little film with you all." The superhero movie is due in theaters this Dec. 16.

In the comments, Wilson joked about holding the running water over the trio in the photo: "I like to shower my coworkers with love. And water. LOTS of love… but mostly water."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Momoa and Bonet said in their statement, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"