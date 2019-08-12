Jason Momoa Jokes He 'Got Run Over By a Bulldozer' as He Protests Hawaiian Telescope Construction

Jason Momoa is continuing to protest the construction of a telescope in his home state of Hawaii.

In an Instagram post last week, the 40-year-old actor joked that he had gotten “run over by a bulldozer” while “trying to stop the desecration of his native land” during the construction on the Mauna Kea volcano, for the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT).

“F— THIS. And TMT is 4x bigger. Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot Aquaman 2. Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land,” Momoa captioned a re-posted photo showing the 1992 construction of the Subaru Telescope, also located on Mauna Kea.

“THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else,” the Game of Thrones alum concluded.

Momoa shared a series of videos to his Instagram Story on Sunday, showing the volcano from an aerial view and, later, during a drive sending his love to fellow protesters as they lined the road he rode down.

“Standing with my hero’s Love my ohana proud to stand and protect our sacred,” Momoa captioned a Monday photo gallery, adding the hashtags, “#maunaready,” “#maunamajority, “#kukiaimauna” and “#wearemaunakea.”

Image zoom Jason Momoa protests telescope construction Hollyn Johnson/Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP

The actor and his kids — son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 10, and daughter Lola Iolani, 12 — flew to Hawaii late last month for the ongoing protests, where they joined in on the 17th day. The group has been blocking the access road to the state’s tallest mountain in hopes of stopping construction.

“I just want to say that I’m thankful to the protectors and the stewards of this land, and we are not going anywhere,” Momoa told the crowd, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Image zoom Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

The actor also documented his experience on Instagram, where he uploaded a video to his Story while heading out of the island after the protest, saying, “We’re gonna get our voices out there, it’s my duty. I love you and I’ll see you soon. I’ll be back.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has also been a vocal opponent of the construction, having arrived on the 10th day of protests last month to help protect the island he called home for a few years in his childhood.

On Aug. 3, Momoa shared a photo gallery featuring snapshots showing him writing the words “TMT + MAUNA KEA = DESECRATION” across his son’s torso in bold black lettering.

“If no one wants u TMT than shoot it to space Please leave [our] mauna alone,” the actor wrote alongside his post. “You have taken enough from our people monarchy overthrown. Leave us alone. NO is NO.

In July, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim told the Associated Press he’s organizing a meeting between the government and Native Hawaiian leaders, adding he hopes the two groups can meet in the middle.

“We do not want this to become the cause of a polarized community,” Kim told the newswire in a phone interview. “That to me is a main issue here.”