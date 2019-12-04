Jason Momoa Calls Out Chris Pratt for Using a Plastic Water Bottle: 'Come On'

Chris Pratt‘s water usage was called out by none other than Aquaman himself!

The 40-year-old actor was criticized on Instagram on Tuesday by Jason Momoa for posing with a plastic water bottle while announcing his collaboration with Amazon.

Pratt posed in a gym setting wearing workout clothes and holding a plastic bottle, which Momoa — an avid ocean activist — noticed.

“Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle,” Momoa wrote in a comment on Pratt’s post. “No single use plastic. Come on.”

In response, Pratt replied back, “Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!!”

“If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands!” Pratt added. “I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

Image zoom Chris Pratt/Instagram

Momoa has spent years advocating for clean oceans and water, as well as recycling. In April, the Aquaman star shaved off his beard in honor of a new line of canned water that he helped launch with the Ball Corporation.

In a video, Momoa explained that aluminum cans, unlike plastic bottles, are “100 percent recyclable.”

“I just want to do this to bring awareness because plastics are killing our planet and I think we have a solution,” Momoa said. “I don’t want to bitch about it, [but] there’s only one thing that will really help our planet and save our planet — as long as we recycle — and that’s aluminum.”

He added, “About 75 percent of all aluminum that’s ever been used is still in use today. And it’s 100 percent recyclable. You drink the can and in about 60 days, it’ll be back. 100 percent. Infinitely recyclable.”

In September, Momoa made his first appearance at the United Nations where he spoke on behalf of Hawaii and other island nations and touched on climate change.

Image zoom Jason Momoa, Chris Pratt Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The actor shared his speech in an Instagram post, writing, “For those who couldn’t watch it live, watch me fumble through my very honest and direct speech. No BS. Nothing sugar coated, just straight from the heart.”

“We’ve been half-a— our global efforts to reverse the climate crisis and this can’t continue. We have to change now,” he continued. “For the future of our planet, and Small Island Developing States, the wave of change is coming. Aloha J.”