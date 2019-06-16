Jason Momoa Builds a 'Family Heirloom' Harley-Davidson with His Kids in Sweet Father's Day Video

Jason Momoa‘s lifelong dream of building his own Harley-Davidson has come true — and his kids were with him every step of the way.

In a PEOPLE exclusive video dedicated to his kids on Father’s Day, the Aquaman star, 39, is seen recruiting his daughter Lola, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 10, to help complete his dream of building a Harley-Davidson motorcycle from scratch.

Momoa tells PEOPLE he and his wife Lisa Bonet “are really private about” their family and children but that he felt compelled to make this video about the motorcycle motor he’s had since he was 19.

“My wife was like, ‘You’re not allowed to ride with the kids on the bike, absolutely not.’ I went, ‘What if I built the kids a sidecar?'” Momoa says, laughing. “She goes, ‘I’ll think about it.'”

Ultimately, his dream became a reality, and Momoa shines as he teaches his children how to build a motorcycle and how to ride one, as well.

“It’s just really my story. It’s something that’s very dear for me. And just being able to do that with my children… I never really grew up with that,” he says. “I was from a single mother who taught me many, many, many things but I didn’t grow up with a father-figure who I was wrenching on cars with.”

Momoa had help from the community of friends and artists that he has cultivated over the years.

“The great thing is all my friends were fathers, I didn’t have a dad around all the time but it’s my buddies and uncles who raised me,” he says. “The things I learned from them and what we passed on to each other. I’ve learned so much from my friends.”

It was his friend and collaborator Jeremiah who taught him how to build his Harley-Davidson, which he calls his “family heirloom” and will pass down to his son. His daughter, Lola, will inherit his motorcycle, Mabel, which he named after his grandmother.

“Those are the heirlooms. All I have is being at home and being a papa. I don’t want them to know me as my job. I just wanted to build a Harley with my kids. And I’m really happy my wife let me do it because ultimately she’s the boss,” says Momoa, laughing.

As for what he wants his legacy to be for his children, Momoa says, “The biggest thing I’m trying to do for my children is just let them have their imagination, their creativity and to let that flourish.”

“I hope they get to see I’m striving for my dreams and building new ones always,” he continues, adding he wants to “inspire a younger generation to go out and shoot [films].”

“We all have great stories and it doesn’t take much but you’ve just got to get out there and keep trying and keep trying,” he says.