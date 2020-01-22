Jason Momoa Takes Break from Filming to Visit Children's Hospital: 'Greatest Part of Being Aquaman'

Jason Momoa is making time to be with his young fans.

The Aquaman star, 40, took a break from filming to hang out with patients at the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh on Monday.

He shared several photos of the visit on his on Instagram, writing, “the greatest part of being aquaman is making children happy spreading aloha.”

“Had a little time before work to stop by UPMC children’s hospital of Pittsburgh,” he continued. “Met so many brave strong babies.”

Image zoom Jason Momoa Jason Momoa/Instagram

RELATED: Jason Momoa Surprised Kids with His First Make-A-Wish Appearance: ‘I Will Do This for Life’

In the caption, Momoa added that he sends his “aloha to the families” of the patients.

While the Justice League star wasn’t in his superhero costume for his visit, Momoa did make one fan’s day when he promised to give the boy his Aquaman trident.

“Me and Joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wresting he gets to have my trident,” Momoa wrote on Instagram. “See u on set of aquaman 2 Joshua. stay strong @childrenspgh”

Image zoom Jason Momoa Jason Momoa/Instagram

In a clip shared on the social media platform, Momoa can be seen arm-wrestling a boy in a wheelchair before accepting defeat. The Game of Thrones alum then shares a laugh with the child, joking that his own muscles are actually “fake.”

“Thanks to actor Jason Momoa, for stopping by this morning to visit the patients and families at UPMC Children’s!” the hospital wrote on Twitter.

According to KDKA Pittsburgh, Momoa is in the city to film his upcoming Netflix thriller, Sweet Girl.

However, this isn’t the first time Momoa showed his softer side while hanging out with children.

Image zoom Jason Momoa (left) Jason Momoa/Instagram

RELATED: Jason Momoa Builds a ‘Family Heirloom’ Harley-Davidson with His Kids in Sweet Father’s Day Video

In July, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to make dreams come true, giving kids a tour of the Warner Bros. Studios and an inside look at some of the costumes from its biggest movie franchises.

“My first @makeawishamerica I will do this for life.😍😍😍😍,” Momoa wrote in the caption. “Such an amazing day with Eva Eros and Kalice and all the ohana.”

He continued, “Mahalo Warner bros for setting up an amazing tour for these beautiful children All my aloha j.”

Momoa has a soft spot for children and children’s movies. The actor shares two kids with wife Lisa Bonet, daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

For his daughter’s birthday last year, Momoa and Bonet treated her and her friends to a screening of The Lion King.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVEE. I’m so thankful to be home with my ohana. Big mahalos to @disney@disneystudios for letting us have a party for our Lola Bear,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a series of sweet family photos taken on Lola’s special day.

Going on to praise the Disney remake, Momoa admitted that he had been so moved by the film that he cried “numerous” times.

“@lionking was amazing congrats to everyone who made this film it was heart soul tears epic,” he wrote, quipping, “Thanks for making me cry numerous of times in front of a bunch of children.”