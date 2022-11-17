Jason Momoa Bares His Butt Again Wearing Only Hawaiian Malo: 'Welcome to My Ohana'

Jason Momoa is still wearing the traditional Hawaiian malo out and about in Hawaii

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on November 17, 2022 11:08 AM
Photo: Jason Momoa/Instagram

Jason Momoa is sticking with the Hawaiian malo as his new favorite piece of clothing.

On Wednesday, the Aquaman star — who told Jimmy Kimmel last Wednesday that he has taken to wearing the clothing every day while preparing to film his upcoming Apple TV+ series Chief of War — shared more photos and videos of him on Instagram wearing the malo during an outing in Hawaii.

Momoa, 43, posted several photos and videos of him wearing the clothing as he showed martial artist Gordon King Ryan around the island and even convinced him to don the traditional cloth and get a matching thigh tattoo as well.

"had the pleasure of meeting these two badasses gordon and sonny. @gordonlovesjiujitsu we laughed and drank and they choked us all out😜😜🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾😂😂😂," Momoa wrote in his Instagram caption. "it was amazing. welcome to my ohana."

"can't wait to see u again my friends safe travels," Momoa added. "and goodluck world he's gonna stay KING aloha j."

"So my new bro, he's fully Hawaiian now," Momoa says of his new martial artist friend in a video included among the photo carousel. "He got tatted, he's got his malo on, we got him drinking mananalu."

"He's full local now, look at that," Momoa says in the video, laughing with Ryan as they turn to show off their rear ends to the camera and take in the scenery. "Appreciate that view, bro - see how good that view is?"

Jason Momoa/Instagram

Ryan also shared the video to his own Instagram page, writing in the caption: "Met a crazy local, got a tattoo.."

During Momoa's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last Wednesday, the actor told Kimmel, 55, that he's taken to wearing the malo all the time in recent days.

"I was just getting ready for the role, cause I like to get into character, and so I was tanning my white ass," Momoa told Kimmel of the first time he shared pictures of himself wearing the thong-like clothing during a recent fishing trip. "It was a second — you go past and he just happened to take a little photo."

"Oh my God, yes. I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore," Momoa said when Kimmel asked whether the malo is comfortable. "I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time."

Jason Momoa/Instagram

In one video shared on Momoa's Instagram Story in October, Momoa was captured wearing the malo while reeling in a fish. Another image posted showed the actor posing beside a friend as they each held up their respective catches.

Momoa also shared an image of himself "catching rainbows" in a Mananalu water bottle during the outing. "Help stop single use plastic water bottles and please recycle," he wrote alongside the pic. "All my aloha."

Momoa's new movie Slumberland premieres on Netflix Nov. 18.

