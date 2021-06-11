Jason Momoa's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Director Reveals New Title

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release on December 16, 2022

The Aquaman sequel finally has a title!

On Thursday, Aquaman director James Wan revealed the title of the upcoming DC film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is set to premiere later next year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The tide is rising," Wan, 44, captioned the photo, which shows the film's title on a production meeting slide.

Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, will reprise his role alongside Patrick Wilson, who plays Orm, and Amber Heard who will reprise her role as Atlantean princess Mera.

Last year, rumors of Heard's removal from the cast swirled until the 35-year-old actress spoke to Entertainment Weekly to say she'll be returning as the character of Mera in the upcoming sequel when it starts production.

"I'm super excited about the amount of fan love and the amount of fan appreciation that Aquaman has acquired and that it has garnered so much excitement for Aquaman and Mera that it means we'll be coming back," Heard told EW. "I'm so excited to film that."

Aquaman released in December 2018, and grossed over $1 billion, one of only two DC films to reach such a milestone next to Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Wan will helm the film and produce alongside Peter Safran. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is also returning to write the screenplay.