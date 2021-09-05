Jason Momoa Reveals Flashy New Look for Aquaman Sequel: 'New Suit' and 'More Action' in 2022

Instead of his classic green-and-gold attire, the superhero will rock a navy bodysuit with chrome accents in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film

Jason Momoa Reveals New Look For Aquaman 2: 'New Suit. More Action'

Jason Momoa Reveals New Look For Aquaman 2: 'New Suit. More Action'

Same Aquaman, new suit.

Jason Momoa, who portrays the popular DC Comics aquatic hero on the big screen, showed off his character's latest look Sunday on Instagram.

In the first photo, Momoa, 42, reminded fans of Aquaman's epic outfit from the first film before revealing his epic new ensemble for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the second image.

Instead of his classic green-and-gold attire, the superhero will rock a navy bodysuit with chrome accents in the DC Extended Universe movie.

"Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j," Momoa captioned the images.

Momoa will reprise his role as Arthur Curry (aka Aquaman) in the upcoming sequel to the 2018 box office hit directed by James Wan. The film will also star Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The suit isn't the only thing changing either. In mid-July, Momoa announced that he was dying his hair blonde for the film.

"This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde," he said in a video on Instagram the day before shooting for Aquaman 2 began in London. "They supposedly have more fun. I don't know about that, we'll test it out."

The actor has since been seen flaunting his blonde locks in various photos and videos on social media.

Aquaman 2 has a lot to live up to after the first film raked in just shy of $1,150,000,000 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The blockbuster is currently the 23rd highest-grossing movie of all-time, peaking at No. 20 while still in theaters.

"My success is from my fans," Momoa said on Instagram after Aquaman passed the billion-dollar mark. "All my aloha to everyone that had a hand in making this movie."

Wan also celebrated the film's success in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Firstly, massive LOVE and THANK YOU to the fans and audiences around the world," he said at the time. "I'll forever be indebted to Jason for turning Aquaman into one of the coolest, cinematic superheroes ever, and becoming the gold standard for this character for generations to come."