Jason Momoa Talks Zoë Kravitz Dating 'Wonderful' Channing Tatum: 'She's a Big Girl'

"Hopefully he'll be here," Jason Momoa said of Zoë Kravitz's boyfriend Channing Tatum's attendance at The Batman premiere, joking, "Or he's in trouble"

Channing Tatum has the stepdad seal of approval from Jason Momoa!

The Aquaman star chatted with PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Jeremy Parsons at the New York City premiere of stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz's new movie The Batman on Tuesday, calling Tatum a "wonderful" person.

"Oh yeah," Momoa, 42, said when asked whether he approved of Kravitz's boyfriend Tatum, 41. "He's wonderful. ... She's a big girl."

"Hopefully he'll be here," the actor added of Tatum's potential attendance at the event, joking, "Or he's in trouble."

Momoa also teased a potential Magic Mike 3 appearance from himself: "[Channing and I] had a little too much fun the other night and there might be something in the pipeline. Who knows?"

PEOPLE confirmed in August that Tatum and Kravitz, 33, were dating after the two were spotted out together in New York City.

While the pair have struck up a romantic relationship, they are also creative partners; Tatum is set to star in Kravitz's directorial debut, Pussy Island, in which he plays a tech billionaire.

Since their string of New York City outings last summer, Kravitz and Tatum have been spotted leaving the Met Gala, enjoying lunch in the Big Apple and celebrating Halloween together.

A source told PEOPLE in October, "It's obvious that they are very happy," referring to the couple.

Meanwhile, Momoa — who split from Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet, in January — was front and center to support the actress at The Batman premiere, in which Kravitz stars as Catwoman/Selina Kyle.

"He loves Zoë and always has. That hasn't changed," a source close to Momoa told PEOPLE. "He believes in family. He's always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family. That's what he does. And that's who he is. It's not more complicated than that."

The insider added that Momoa "made an extra effort to be there" for the Big Little Lies actress, whose father is Lenny Kravitz, despite his busy travel schedule.