Jason Momoa Apologizes to Chris Pratt After Shaming His Plastic Water Bottle Use

Jason Momoa is reaching out to fellow superhero Chris Pratt after a comment he made about Pratt’s use of a plastic water bottle went viral.

On Tuesday night, the Aquaman star shared a sweet Instagram photo that showed Pratt happily posing with Momoa and his children: daughter Lola Iolani, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 10.

“BRO you know my children and I are madly in love with you and I love everything you do,” Momoa, 40, began the post’s caption. “I’m sorry this was received so badly today I didn’t mean for that to happen.”

“I’m just very passionate about this single use plastic epidemic,” he added. “The plastic water bottles have to stop I hope u make a reusable water bottle for Amazon so we all can purchase. You’re an inspiration to many I’m one of them”

Momoa ended his caption by telling Pratt, 40, that he would send him “a case” of Mananalu, a new line of canned water that the actor helped launch with the Ball Corporation.

“All my Aloha, Da Momoa’s,” he concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, Pratt shared an Instagram post in which he could be seen posing with a plastic water bottle while announcing a collaboration with Amazon.

In the photo, the Guardians of the Galaxy star posed in a gym setting wearing workout clothes and holding the plastic bottle, which Momoa — an avid ocean activist — couldn’t help but notice.

“Bro I love u but wtf on the water bottle,” Momoa wrote in a comment on Pratt’s post. “No single use plastic. Come on.”

In response, Pratt wrote back, “Aquaman! You’re completely right. Dammit. I always carry my big gallon size reusable water jug around with me too. I even had it that day!!!”

“If I remember correctly somebody threw that plastic bottle to me in the photo shoot cause I didn’t know what to do with my hands!” he added. “I never know what to do with my hands! So uncomfortable. For real tho. Love you too buddy. My bad. I don’t want your home of Atlantis covered in plastic. Hear that kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

Momoa has spent years advocating for clean oceans and water, as well as recycling. In April, the Game of Thrones alum shaved off his beard in honor of the launch of his canned water line.

In a video at the time, Momoa explained that aluminum cans, unlike plastic bottles, are “100 percent recyclable.”

“I just want to do this to bring awareness because plastics are killing our planet and I think we have a solution,” Momoa said. “I don’t want to bitch about it, [but] there’s only one thing that will really help our planet and save our planet — as long as we recycle — and that’s aluminum.”

He added, “About 75 percent of all aluminum that’s ever been used is still in use today. And it’s 100 percent recyclable. You drink the can and in about 60 days, it’ll be back. 100 percent. Infinitely recyclable.”

In September, Momoa also made his first appearance at the United Nations, where he spoke on behalf of Hawaii and other island nations and touched on the subject of climate change.