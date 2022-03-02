Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz's Photos Together Through the Years
The actor has always been a proud stepdad to his "ZoZo"
Though Jason Momoa didn't walk the red carpet with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz at the premiere of The Batman in N.Y.C. on March 1, 2022, he showed up to support her, alongside kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.
"He loves Zoë and always has. That hasn't changed," a source close to Momoa told PEOPLE. "He believes in family. He's always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family. That's what he does. And that's who he is. It's not more complicated than that."
"It's amazing to have people who love you show up at these major events in your life. It's really special," Kravitz added to PEOPLE on the red carpet.
Momoa entered Kravitz's life after dating and later marrying her mom, Lisa Bonet; though the couple recently split, Momoa still remains close to Kravitz, as well as her dad, musician Lenny Kravitz.
"Family comes before anything for him," the source added to PEOPLE. "It's all very comfortable with Jason. That's who he is."
The all-dressed-up duo presented together at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in January 2020.
After Kravitz landed the role of Catwoman in The Batman in 2019, Momoa had the sweetest things to say on Instagram.
"I'm so proud of u zozo bear. On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN😍😍😍," he wrote. "Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear."
At Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con bash in San Diego in July 2018, the pair walked the red carpet together.
When Kravitz covered ELLE in late 2017, Momoa was there to talk her up.
"Congrats @zoeisabellakravitz You are one of the greatest humans I've ever met I'm so proud of you," he shared on Instagram. "See u soon. Love papa bear."
In the summer of 2016, "Proud papa" Momoa was happy to be "finally with my babies. Summer is going to be epic," he added.
He's a cool dad: in 2015, Momoa credited Kravitz with introducing him to the musician Twin Shadow.
Kravitz looked up to her stepdad in 2013 at the New York City premiere of Bullet to the Head.
Momoa had his ladies laughing at the 2011 premiere of Conan The Barbarian in Los Angeles.
One happy family! Momoa, Bonet and the Kravitzes hung out at a 2010 Entertainment Weekly pre-Oscars party at the Chateau Marmont.