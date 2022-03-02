Though Jason Momoa didn't walk the red carpet with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz at the premiere of The Batman in N.Y.C. on March 1, 2022, he showed up to support her, alongside kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.

"He loves Zoë and always has. That hasn't changed," a source close to Momoa told PEOPLE. "He believes in family. He's always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family. That's what he does. And that's who he is. It's not more complicated than that."

"It's amazing to have people who love you show up at these major events in your life. It's really special," Kravitz added to PEOPLE on the red carpet.

Momoa entered Kravitz's life after dating and later marrying her mom, Lisa Bonet; though the couple recently split, Momoa still remains close to Kravitz, as well as her dad, musician Lenny Kravitz.

"Family comes before anything for him," the source added to PEOPLE. "It's all very comfortable with Jason. That's who he is."