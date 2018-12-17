Jason Momoa Took His Mom to Meet Julia Roberts — And They Both 'Geeked Out'

Even Aquaman can’t keep his cool all the time.

Jason Momoa, 39, who plays the titular DC Comics character in the upcoming film, shared on Instagram that he and his mother got very excited to meet Julia Roberts, 51, when both stars appeared as guests on The Late, Late Show with James Corden.

In one selfie of the father of two and the beloved actress, they flashed silly faces at the camera. For the second and third images, Momoa’s mother, Coni, joined them. In a white peasant blouse, she was all smiles over the close celebrity encounter.

The actor captioned the photo: “Took me MA to see James Corden. Meet the legend Julia Roberts the momoaz geeked out a lil. Aloha j.”

During the talk show, the Game of Thrones alum took the stage with the Academy Award winner and his Aquaman costar Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to talk about superheroes — “I’m Clark Kent on the outside but on the inside, I’ll f—ing kill ya,” Roberts joked.

“You were my first human crush,” Abdul-Mateen, 32, told Roberts of her role in Hook. “I was 5 years old and you were Tinkerbell. You were my Tinkerbell.”

In response, the Pretty Woman star wondered, “I’m just a little bit stuck on the ‘human crush,’ ” and Abdul-Mateen quipped, “Jessica Rabbit.”

Aquaman hits theaters Dec. 21.