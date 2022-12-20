Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet 'Are Spending Some of the Holiday Together': 'They're Friends' (Source)

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet remain the friendliest of exes.

A source tells PEOPLE that Momoa, 43, and Bonet, 55, "have stayed close" since they jointly announced their split this past January.

"They are friends," the source tells PEOPLE. "They spend time together when Jason is in Los Angeles. Jason is handy and often did things around the house when they lived together."

"He still helps Lisa out now," the source continues, adding that the former couple are "spending part of the holidays together with the kids."

Momoa and Bonet, who met in 2005 and married in October 2017, share two children: 15-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

On Monday, the Aquaman actor was spotted gearing up for the holidays as he loaded up his truck with a Christmas tree that he delivered to Bonet's home in Malibu, California. Momoa could be seen using a rope to tie a Norway Spruce tree to the bed of his truck as he delivered it to Bonet.

Since Momoa and Bonet's breakup, which came after 16 years together and five years of marriage, the pair remain on good terms.

In November, Momoa left a simple comment in response to Lenny Kravitz birthday Instagram post for Bonet, whom the singer was previously married to from 1987 to 1993.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," the Slumberland actor, 43, wrote, as captured by Comments By Celebs.

Over a decade after Kravitz and Bonet divorced, the actress met Momoa at a Los Angeles jazz club in 2005 and hit it off with the former Baywatch star, who in a 2019 Esquire interview identified Bonet as "literally my childhood crush" from seeing her on The Cosby Show.

In January, they said in a joint statement, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," they continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"

The statement concluded, "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L."