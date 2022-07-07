The pair were spotted leaving the same two London hotspots minutes apart earlier this week

Eiza González Still Has 'Fun Hanging Out with' Jason Momoa After Breakup: 'She Stays in Touch' (Source)

Jason Momoa and Eiza González are keeping in touch.

PEOPLE reported last month that the two actors broke up after several months of dating. One insider said at the time that Momoa, 42, and González, 32, are just in "different life stages" but they were "hoping they might work it out."

This past Tuesday, Momoa and González were spotted leaving the same two London hotspots separately minutes apart.

A source tells PEOPLE that the pair still plan to spend time together when their paths cross: "Jason is a cool guy. Eiza has fun hanging out with him. She is also super-focused on her career and has zero intentions of complicating things."

"In life, she is where she wants to be right now and very happy about it. She will see Jason when they are in the same city. She stays in touch with him," the source adds.

A source told PEOPLE back in May that Momoa and González were "exclusive" and had been seeing each other since February "after meeting through work and mutual connections."

"Right now it's not a very serious situation and they're both just seeing where it goes," that source said at the time. "They've been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules."

The Aquaman actor attended the April 4 Los Angeles premiere of González's movie Ambulance, though they were not photographed together at the red carpet event.

He and ex Lisa Bonet announced in a joint statement in January that they were "parting ways in marriage," nearly five years after they tied the knot. They said at the time, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become."