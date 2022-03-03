Jason Momoa shared photos earlier this week with Channing Tatum "on our way to see our ZOZO," aka Zoë Kravitz

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum Have Been Friends for Years: 'They Run in Similar Circles' (Source)

Jason Momoa and Channing Tatum go way back.

The two actors recently traveled to New York City together for the world premiere of The Batman on Tuesday, showing support for the film's star Zoë Kravitz. Momoa, who recently announced an amicable breakup with Kravitz's mom Lisa Bonet, approves of Tatum's relationship with the actress as well, a source tells PEOPLE.

But their friendship extends further back than meeting through Kravitz.

"Channing and Jason have known each other through mutual friends for years. They run in similar circles and are both friends with a lot of stunt guys in the industry," says the source.

"They absolutely planned to attend the premiere together to support Zoë. The three of them have hung out before," the source adds. "Jason is obviously very close with Zoë and supports them dating."

On Monday, Momoa, 42, shared photos on Instagram that showed himself and Tatum, 41, preparing to board a flight. He wrote, "SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. Finally @thebatman premiere. I'm so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. We are very grateful. ALOHA J and C."

The Aquaman star also shared photos from a Batman after party, including one in which he put his arm around Tatum.

During the Batman red carpet, Momoa had kind words to say about the Magic Mike actor, calling him a "wonderful" person. "Oh yeah," Momoa told PEOPLE (The TV Show!)'s Jeremy Parsons when asked whether he approved of Kravitz's boyfriend Tatum. "He's wonderful. ... She's a big girl."

"Hopefully he'll be here," Momoa added of Tatum's potential (and later confirmed) attendance at the event, joking, "or he's in trouble."

Momoa also teased a potential Magic Mike 3 appearance: "[Channing and I] had a little too much fun the other night and there might be something in the pipeline. Who knows?"

Another source told PEOPLE this week that Momoa "loves Zoë and always has. That hasn't changed. He believes in family. He's always said that, and him going [to the premiere] is to show support for the family. That's what he does. And that's who he is. It's not more complicated than that."

The insider added that despite his busy travel schedule, Momoa "made an extra effort to be there" for the Big Little Lies actress, 33, whose dad is Lenny Kravitz. "Family comes before anything for him," the source said. "He's also close to Lenny. It's all very comfortable with Jason. That's who he is."