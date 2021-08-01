The Game of Thrones alum celebrated his 42nd birthday over the weekend after wrapping Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa Is 42! Aquaman Star and Lenny Kravitz Celebrate His 'Craziest Year to Date'

Believe it or not, Jason Momoa indeed ages.

The Aquaman star celebrated his 42nd birthday off social media on Sunday, but honored the occasion Saturday on his Instagram.

"Happy last day of 41. BEST FRIEND @brianandrewmendoza made it happen. 42 here we go craziest year to date. all ALOHA to you and yours J," Momoa wrote alongside a smiling shot of him with Brian Andrew Mendoza, his production partner of over 10 years.

In the photo, the actor sported a black and maroon, Hawaiian-style shirt from his collection with Harley Davidson.

"PS i can't believe i have my own harley line," Momoa continued. "f------ awesome. mahalo @harleydavidson harley aloha shirt. dedicated to my grandmother. MABEL. chhheeeehuuuuuuuu."

Lenny Kravitz, whose daughter Zoë Kravitz is Momoa's stepdaughter via his marriage to the "Fly Away" singer's ex-wife Lisa Bonet, posted a simple tribute to the man he considers "family" on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday," Kravitz, 57, captioned his post, featuring a saucy black-and-white image of the two posing together. "I'm proud to call you my brother. One love. One family."

Momoa and Bonet, who wed in 2017, shared two more children together: daughter Lola Iolani, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, a.k.a. Wolf, 11.

Coincidentally, Momoa finished filming for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom within three days of turning 42. He said the last day of filming kicked his butt "in a good way" as he learns more about his aging body.

"Times are changing. need to take care of myself a little more," he captioned a carousel of sweaty selfies. "Hydrate up sweat it out. mahalo @wbpictures for supporting @mananalu.water and being on aquaman 2 getting rid of single use plastic is an obsession of mine. mahalo to everyone trying to make a difference all my aloha j. #poundit #pounddatmana."

In the meantime, Momoa is anxiously awaiting the October 22 release of Dune, a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel. The actor portrays Duncan Idaho, a swordmaster talented in hand-to-hand combat, in the Denis Villeneuve-directed film.