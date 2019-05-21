Straight Outta Compton's Jason Mitchell Loses Multiple Projects Amid Misconduct Claims: Reports

Image zoom Jason Mitchell Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Straight Outta Compton star Jason Mitchell has been fired from leading roles in Showtime’s The Chi and an upcoming Netflix comedy following allegations of misconduct, according to multiple reports.

The actor has also reportedly been dropped by his agency and management team.

Mitchell, 32, has starred in The Chi since its debut in 2018, but will not return for the upcoming third season after news of an “off-set incident” reached those involved with production, Deadline reports.

Showtime confirmed to PEOPLE that Mitchell will not be a part of season three, but declined further comment.

The decision to fire Mitchell from the Lena Waithe series comes after actress Tiffany Boone accused the star of sexual harassment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

PEOPLE has attempted to reach Mitchell for comment through his representatives.

THR reports that Boone told Fox 21 (the company that produces The Chi) producers she could no longer work with Mitchell, and was released from the show “at her request” while he remained on board. The outlet reports that other actresses on the show had issues with Mitchell, though the nature of their complaints are unclear.

Meanwhile, Mitchell was fired from the upcoming Netflix comedy Desperados and replaced by New Girl’s Lamorne Morris after an investigation sparked by the off-set incident, PEOPLE confirms.

According to THR, Mitchell’s costars Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp and Robbie Amell all had complaints about the actor.

Additionally, Mitchell was dropped by his agency, UTA, as well as his management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management, Deadline reports.

Mitchell broke onto the scene in 2015, when he starred as NWA rapper Eazy-E in the musical biopic Straight Outta Compton. He’s also had roles in the Oscar-nomianted Mudbound, Kong: Skull Island, Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, and the Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph dramedy Forever.

He was investigated in 2016 for assault after he allegedly threw an 18-year-old woman to the ground in a Boston hotel, according to Deadline and TMZ. He was not arrested, per TMZ.

UTA, Authentic, and Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.