They're Back! Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith Begin Pre-Production on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot

Jay and Silent Bob are back!

While most Americans took the day off on New Year’s Day, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith were hard at work with producer Jordan Monsanto in a pre-production meeting for their highly anticipated (and long-promised) Jay and Silent Bob reboot.

“Spent the first day of 2019 having a #JayAndSilentBobReboot pre-pre-production meeting at our holiday-roomy @WeWork office!” Smith, 48, tweeted on Tuesday. “@JayMewes took this pic of me and @JordanMonsanto to both mark the moment and to document that we were the only dopes in Hollywood working on the holiday.”

The message came hours after Smith had dubbed 2019 “the year of the REBOOT” on his Twitter, while posing as Silent Bob.

Smith has been teasing a new Jay and Silent Bob film since August 2017, when the actor and filmmaker announced he had written a script for another installment in the popular franchise by sharing an image from his laptop of the first page of a script titled Jay & Silent Bob Reboot.

“This is not a drill!” he wrote. “This is an actual image from my laptop! Yes, Kids, @jayandsilentbob are coming back!”

“I had the time of my life laughing while writing Jay and Silent Bob Reboot — a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old Bluntman & Chronic Movie they hated so much,” Smith continued, of the movie’s plot. “It’s a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces!”

At the time, Smith said he was hoping to begin production soon. “Never give up, kids,” he wrote. “You CAN do anything you want in life, so long as you’re patient and malleable.”

The characters of Jay and Silent Bob made their film debut in 1994’s Clerks — which Smith also wrote, directed, and co-produced. Subsequent appearances for the duo came throughout the years in Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, and 2006’s Clerks 2.

Eventually, the two scored their own film, 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. In 2013, they were together again in the animated feature, Jay & Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie.

In addition to portraying Jay and Silent Bob, both men have worked on other projects. Mewes has acted in TV series like The Flash, Vigilante Diaries, and Hawaii Five-0. Smith has directed feature films like Zack and Miri Make a Porno and Tusk, as well as TV shows like Supergirl and The Goldbergs. He also appeared as himself in the FX series, Comic Book Men.

Meanwhile, the term “reboot” has extra-special meaning for Smith, who got a second lease on life after suffering a massive heart attack last February following a stand-up set.

Since then, Smith has lost a significant amount of weight and become a Weight Watchers ambassador, debuting his healthy new look in August 2018.

“I started at 256 and now I weigh 205,” he wrote on Instagram. “This is the lightest I’ve been since high school! My hope now is I can slowly lose another 10 with #weightwatchers and get down to my birth weight of 195! But for now, I’m ecstatic to have reached this chunky milestone!”