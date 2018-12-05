Free Willy's Jason James Richter Sentenced to 4 Days Jail After Being Accused of Domestic Violence

Free Willy star Jason James Richter has reached a plea deal following his October arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence, multiple outlets have reported.

Los Angeles City Attorney spokesperson Frank Mateljan previously told PEOPLE the actor, 38, was charged with two misdemeanors after an altercation with his girlfriend.

“We filed two misdemeanor counts against him, one is for battery on a significant other that did not cause injury and a second count of vandalism. 18 months is the maximum exposure for both counts,” he says. “There was a physical altercation between them and at some point he allegedly kicked in the door and that is where the vandalism charge comes from.”

On Nov. 29, Richter pleaded no contest to the vandalism charge but was found guilty, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The battery charge was thrown out following Richter’s plea negotiation, in which he changed his plea in relation to the vandalism charge from guilty to no contest.

As a result, Richter was sentenced to four days in a Los Angeles County jail as well as probation for 36 months.

Given that Richter spent two nights in jail following his arrest on Oct. 15, the judge has credited the two days to his sentence, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Richter will also have to pay a series of fines and fees, which include restitution to the victim.

In addition, he has been ordered to enroll in a 52-week domestic violence treatment program.

TMZ reported Richter and his girlfriend got into a disagreement after he asked her whether she was having an affair with a coworker, according to law enforcement sources.

Hours later, she filed a report with the police at the station, claiming he had “grabbed her” during the fight.

A representative for Richter could not immediately be reached by PEOPLE.