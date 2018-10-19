Free Willy Star Jason James Richter Arrested for Misdemeanor Domestic Violence

Child actor Jason James Richter, best known for his starring role in the 1993 film Free Willy, was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence, according to a report.

A Public Information Officer with the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE that Richter, who was booked under the name Gregory Richter, was arrested on Monday at 11:45 p.m. by the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Division.

City attorney spokesperson Frank Mateljan tells PEOPLE the actor was charged with two misdemeanors after an altercation with his girlfriend.

“We filed two misdemeanor counts against him, one is for battery on a significant other that did not cause injury and a second count of vandalism. 18 months is the maximum exposure for both counts,” he says. “There was a physical altercation between them and at some point he allegedly kicked in the door and that is where the vandalism charge comes from.”

TMZ reported Richter and his girlfriend got into a disagreement after he asked her whether she was having an affair with a coworker, according to law enforcement sources . Hours later, she filed a report with the police at the station, claiming he had “grabbed her” during the fight.

According to online records, the child actor was released on Wednesday at 5:20 p.m. on a $20,000 bail. A future court date was not listed.

Richter started in Free Willy when he was just 11 years old. He went on to star in sequels Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home and Free Willy 3: The Rescue.