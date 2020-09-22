Lucius and Draco Reunite! Jason Isaacs Wishes Harry Potter Son Tom Felton Happy Birthday

Issacs called Felton "a ray of light" on Twitter in honor of the actor turning 33

Jason Isaacs had a kind message for his Harry Potter costar Tom Felton on the latter's birthday.

Isaacs wished Felton a happy 33rd birthday on Tuesday with a selfie of the two that the actor, who played Lucius Malfoy, shared on Twitter.

"Holy hairy heroes son - you’re Jesus’s age today!" Isaacs, 57, tweeted, before sweetly adding, "In these strangest of dark days you’re always a ray of light to me."

"Thanks for making mischief, music and magic for this fan (and all the others too)," he continued. "Happiest of Birthday Bonanzas Love ya kid Fake Dad x."

Felton responded to the message with, "Love you dad x." The actor played Draco Malfoy, the son of Isaacs' Lucius in the Harry Potter film franchise.

The two frequently get together, although with the coronavirus pandemic, the duo has had to reunite virtually; In March, Isaacs and Felton took the time to catch up in their respective homes. Isaacs posted a video of the digital gathering, which was put together in support of the Red Cross, to his Instagram on March 27, writing, “Malfoy Family Reunion. Sharing lockdown life.”

As both men joined the call, Isaacs said to Felton, who was standing in his sunny backyard, “That doesn’t look like someone that is in quarantine. That looks like somebody out in the beautiful Los Angeles countryside.”

“That kinda is our quarantine, really,” Felton explained. “We’re just hanging out in the garden.”

While both actors lamented about the current difficult times, Isaacs tried to remain upbeat.

“We’ve got a house and we’ve got food so that puts us a million times better than people who don’t have anywhere to live and don’t have anything to eat and don’t have any money, and all the people who are sick or dying so can’t complain,” he said.

“But f—, it’s weird and scary is what it is,” Isaacs added.