Jason Derulo Says He's '125%' Certain His Genitalia Was Airbrushed Out of Cats: It's 'Hilarious'

Not all of Jason Derulo made it into Cats.

After recently making headlines for calling out Instagram for deleting a very revealing post of himself in a swimsuit, the singer is back to discussing his private regions.

The singer, 30, spoke to Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday in which the Bravo host said, “You’re in tights in Cats it makes me think that they…”

“CGI’d the d— out? Yeah, they did CGI [it out]. I noticed that,” Derulo said, laughing. The singer stars as Rum Tug Tugger in the film.

Cohen asked, “You think that they airbrushed your penis out of the Cats film?”

“One hundred and twenty-five percent,” Derulo said. “It was actually hilarious, Rebel Wilson was talking about it on and on on a show we were on. She said, ‘We were all naked.'”

Cohen replied, “Were you surprised that they airbrushed it out?”

Image zoom Jason Derulo as Rum Tug Tugger in Cats Universal Pictures UK

“I’m not surprised. To make it as cat-like as possible, I think that’s what it was about, you know?” Derulo said.

Earlier this month, Derulo called out Instagram for removing a viral photo in which he wore tight swim pants that showed off the outline of his crotch.

The “Talk Dirty” singer, 30, shared a screenshot of the notice he received from the social media platform, which claimed the content went against Instagram’s guidelines.

He captioned the new post: “F-k u mean? I have underwear on… I can’t help my size..”

The screenshot shows Instagram’s reasoning for taking down the Nov. 21 post, citing that it contained “nudity or sexual activity.”

“We removed your post because it goes against our Community Guidelines on nudity or sexual activity. Out guidelines are based on our global community, and some audiences may be sensitive to different things,” the explanation read.

A spokesperson from the Facebook Company, which owns Instagram, said the post violated the site’s guidelines by featuring “aroused genitalia.” The platform also pulls posts that include sexual intercourse, genitals and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks, the spokesperson told PEOPLE.

Cats is in theaters this Friday.