Jason Blum Attends 'M3GAN' Premiere Dressed as Title Character: 'Get Ready, World'

Jason Blum is M3GAN. Or, at least, he's dressed like the star of his newest horror movie.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' upcoming film M3GAN at the TCL Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday night, Blum, 53, donned the doll's costume from the movie as he appeared alongside four models of the title character.

To look the part, the horror producer wore a blond wig, a khaki-colored dress with a blue and red bow tied around his neck, white tights and a white and grey striped long-sleeved shirt as he matched the four dolls and struck a pose worthy of Blumhouse Production's newest villain.

Blum and M3GAN star Allison Williams also posed for a photo with the collection of dolls to celebrate the premiere of the film, in which Williams stars as toy company roboticist Gemma, who gifts her grieving niece (played by The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw) a full-sized prototype A.I. doll named M3GAN after the girl's parents die.

Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

"Get ready, world," Blum wrote in a Twitter post Wednesday evening ahead of the premiere, showing off his M3GAN costume. "I'm back."

The horror producer previously dressed up as the character for Blumhouse's annual Halloween party in October, according to Vanity Fair.

"Those bags are a little scary," Blum wrote of his appearance in the costume on Twitter on Oct. 27. "I'm kind of like a #M3GAN 2.0. (40 years later)"

In the upcoming film, what starts as a friendship between M3GAN and Cady (McGraw) grows scary when it quickly becomes apparent M3GAN is a little too protective over her.

"M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally," reads an official synopsis for the film. "Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to."

Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

The trailer for the film, set to Taylor Swift's 2019 song "It's Nice to Have a Friend," shows the extreme and violent lengths M3GAN goes to in the name of keeping her human companion safe, leading to a confrontation between her and Gemma, as well as some creepy dance moves from the doll herself.

In addition to Williams and McGraw, M3GAN stars Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

M3GAN is in theaters Jan. 6, 2023.