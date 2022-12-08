Jason Blum Attends 'M3GAN' Premiere Dressed as Title Character: 'Get Ready, World'

Jason Blum's newest horror movie M3GAN is in theaters Jan. 6, 2023

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 8, 2022 11:39 AM
Jason Blum attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "M3GAN"
Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Jason Blum is M3GAN. Or, at least, he's dressed like the star of his newest horror movie.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' upcoming film M3GAN at the TCL Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday night, Blum, 53, donned the doll's costume from the movie as he appeared alongside four models of the title character.

To look the part, the horror producer wore a blond wig, a khaki-colored dress with a blue and red bow tied around his neck, white tights and a white and grey striped long-sleeved shirt as he matched the four dolls and struck a pose worthy of Blumhouse Production's newest villain.

Blum and M3GAN star Allison Williams also posed for a photo with the collection of dolls to celebrate the premiere of the film, in which Williams stars as toy company roboticist Gemma, who gifts her grieving niece (played by The Haunting of Hill House's Violet McGraw) a full-sized prototype A.I. doll named M3GAN after the girl's parents die.

Jason Blum, Allison Williams 'M3GAN' film premiere, Los Angeles, California
Ray Tamarra/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock

"Get ready, world," Blum wrote in a Twitter post Wednesday evening ahead of the premiere, showing off his M3GAN costume. "I'm back."

The horror producer previously dressed up as the character for Blumhouse's annual Halloween party in October, according to Vanity Fair.

"Those bags are a little scary," Blum wrote of his appearance in the costume on Twitter on Oct. 27. "I'm kind of like a #M3GAN 2.0. (40 years later)"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the upcoming film, what starts as a friendship between M3GAN and Cady (McGraw) grows scary when it quickly becomes apparent M3GAN is a little too protective over her.

"M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a life-like doll programmed to be a child's greatest companion and a parent's greatest ally," reads an official synopsis for the film. "Designed by brilliant toy-company roboticist Gemma, M3GAN can listen and watch and learn as she becomes friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to."

(from left) Cady (Violet McGraw), M3GAN and Gemma (Allison Williams) in M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone.
Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

The trailer for the film, set to Taylor Swift's 2019 song "It's Nice to Have a Friend," shows the extreme and violent lengths M3GAN goes to in the name of keeping her human companion safe, leading to a confrontation between her and Gemma, as well as some creepy dance moves from the doll herself.

In addition to Williams and McGraw, M3GAN stars Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps, Lori Dungey and Stephane Garneau-Monten.

M3GAN is in theaters Jan. 6, 2023.

Related Articles
(from left) Cady (Violet McGraw), M3GAN and Gemma (Allison Williams) in M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone.
Allison Williams Deals with a Murderous Robot Doll in Wild First Trailer for Horror Movie 'M3GAN'
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams attend Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "M3GAN" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 07, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Allison Williams and Alexander Dreymon Make First Red Carpet Appearance After 3 Years Dating
2022 Cinemacon Portrait Studio
Allison Williams Makes First Public Appearance Since News She Welcomed Baby Boy
Ryan Reynolds blake lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Walk the Red Carpet, Plus Brad Pitt, Kourtney and Travis and More
Charlize Theron
Charlize, Kerry and Michelle Dazzle in L.A., Plus Jesse Williams, Demi Lovato and More
Toronto Film Festival EW Awardist Party
Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne Reunite, Plus Billy Idol, Cate Blanchett, Hayley Kiyoko and More
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1327 -- Pictured: Singer Gwen Stefani arrives on September 8, 2022
Gwen Stefani Visits Seth Meyers, Plus The Woman King Cast, Kenan Thompson and More
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Stun in Toronto, Plus Kate Bosworth & Justin Long, Daniel Radcliffe and More
George Clooney
George Clooney Speaks in Vienna, Plus Sterling K. Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Andrew Garfield and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: (L-R) Lori Harvey and Bella Hadid attend Bella Hadid's Celebration for Kin Euphorics X Tao Hospitality Group Partnership Launch at The Fleur Room on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality)
Lori Harvey Looks Lovely with Bella Hadid, Plus Mishael Morgan, Mariah Carey and More
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd Hits It Out of the Park, Plus Taika Waititi, Kendrick Lamar, Jo Koy & Tiffany Haddish and More
David Beckham
The Beckhams Do Paris Fashion Week, Plus Rina Sawayama, Steve Carell and More
Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara and Russell Wilson Head to Wimbledon, Plus Maluma, Cardi B, Selena Gomez and More
Zendaya Lewis Hamilton
Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton Sit Front Row at Valentino, Plus Luke Bryan, Sophie Turner and More
Megan Fox Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Premiere His Latest in N.Y.C., Plus Heidi Klum, Jenna Dewan and More
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, The longtime friends and collaborators were photographed Thursday on the Los Angeles set of their as-yet-untitled Nike biopic. 30 JUNE 2022
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Get to Work, Plus Russell Wilson & Ciara, Rob Lowe, Chrishell Stause and More