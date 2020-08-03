Jason Biggs Says American Pie Is the Most Uncomfortable Film He Watched with His Parents

Jason Biggs is revealing which movie was uncomfortable to watch with his parents

Jason Biggs is opening up about an awkward moment involving his iconic 1999 film — and his parents.

The actor, 42, responded to a question on Twitter by TV writer Kirk A. Moore that read, "What was the most ‘uncomfortable’ movie you’ve watched with your parents?"

Biggs retweeted it and wrote, "American Pie."

The sex comedy followed Bigg's Jim Levenstein, a high school student who tries to lose his virginity before his high school graduation.

Jim is joined by his friends Kevin, Paul and Chris in the pact. The film starred Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Tara Reid, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Eugene Levy, Thomas Ian Nicholas and Natasha Lyonne.

The bulk of the original cast reprised their roles in American Pie 2, American Wedding, and American Reunion, released in 2012.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2017, Biggs opened up about whether he plans to show his sons, Sid and Lazlo, American Pie one day, in all its raunchy glory.

“I picture a scenario where it’s like — I don’t know what grade, hopefully a little bit older —but one of his friends can come in and be like, ‘Hey, I saw your dad’s penis on TV last night!’” he said. “That’s a very real possibility for our life.”

No matter the inevitable awkwardness, Biggs takes relief in not having to explain his character’s plot to daughters.