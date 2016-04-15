"You've got to do it as a preemptive strike," Biggs joked

Jason Biggs Jokes About Working with Wife Jenny Mollen and Staying in Love: 'You Shouldn't Be Married and Not Have a Therapist'

What’s the secret to marriage? If you ask Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen the answer is easy.

The happy couple flaunted their lasting love on Thursday while walking down the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival, where they also revealed their best marriage advice.

“We have been getting along at the end of the day because we have a therapist,” said Mollen. “You can’t work together and not have a therapist.”

“You shouldn’t be married and not have a therapist,” added Biggs, 37. “You’ve got to do it as a preemptive strike.”

Mollen, 36, explained that therapy teaches couples how to communicate in a constructive way – even during tough times.

“You need to have a representative convey your thoughts for you sometimes,” she said. “If it comes out of my mouth, sometimes it just sounds like I’m Jason’s mom.”

The method seems to be working for the couple. Not only have they been married for nearly eight years, but they also work together on a SiriusXM radio show and are costarring in the indie comedy Amateur Night.