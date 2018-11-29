Jason Biggs Unknowingly Becomes Part of Local News Story on Christmas Trees: I'm 'Creepin'

Jason Biggs is the star local news has been waiting for.

The actor, 40, posted a hilarious video on Instagram Wednesday after a friend noticed Biggs had inadvertently become part of a local news story on Christmas trees. In the clip, B-Roll footage shows Christmas trees on a New York City street, including a shot of Biggs talking to an attendant on the sidewalk.

“I’m even creepin into your local news story about Christmas tree stands. My influence knows no bounds,” Biggs joked along with the video, adding the hashtags #dadsouttherekillingit and #yuletide.

His wife Jenny Mollen also got in on the fun, posting the video to her Instagram with the caption, “There are no small parts, just small actors.”

Biggs is no stranger to funny and sarcastic posts on Instagram. Earlier this year, the Orange Is the New Black star took a leaf out of Mollen’s parenting book while the latter is away for the week, leaving Biggs to care for their two sons Lazlo, 11 months, and Sid, 4½.

Sharing a photograph of a chin-scratching assortment of culinary choices, the actor wrote, “With @jennymollen out of town this week, Sid’s lunch duty has fallen to yours truly. Turns out she’s not the only parent who can #crush the lunchbox game.”

“From top left: Organic half avocado from last night, whole sweet potato (produce code 94074), pb&j on bagel (two bites removed, the way he likes it), burnt gluten-free cookie, and one @splenda packet,” Biggs narrated of the spread, adding the hashtag, “#dadsouttherekillingit.”