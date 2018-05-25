Jason Bateman Got in Trouble for Swimming in Universal's Jaws Attraction When He Was a Teen

Jason Bateman took advantage of his fame in funny ways as a teenager.

The Game Night star, 49, reminisces about his earlier years appearing on the sitcom Silver Spoons while chatting with Willie Geist on an upcoming episode of Sunday Today — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look!

Bateman revealed that back in the day, he and his costar on the show, Ricky Schroder, used to sneak into the Jaws attraction at Universal Studios to swim and go fishing.

“We’d ride our bikes and the studio tour trams would come by and we’d hold onto the back of the tram. They’d drag us all the way up the hill to Jaws’ lake, where we would walk out into the middle of the like 2 foot lake … we’d roll up our pants, and we’d scoop up all these goldfish.”

But the fun didn’t last forever. “Studio operations sent a note to our parents like, ‘Hey listen, don’t want to bore you with a quick easy explanation about what we’re trying to do there with that lake, we’re trying to scare a bunch of people with a great white shark, and to see a couple of 11-year-olds out there with a ziplock bag playing grab-ass with a bunch of goldfish, it wrecks it.”

Jason Bateman WENN

He joked that the park told their parents to “leash your dogs and keep them in school.”

Silver Spoons, which told the story of a boy (played by Schroder) who reunites with his wealthy, childish father, ran for five seasons. Bateman appeared in the show’s first two seasons as Schroder’s character’s “bad boy” friend Derek Taylor.

Bateman has recently been busy promoting his two Netflix shows, the crime thriller Ozark and the fifth season of Arrested Development.