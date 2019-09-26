Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds Team Up for Remake of 1985's Clue: Report

Jason Bateman is about to put his spin on the ultimate whodunit.

Deadline reports the actor is set to both direct and star in a remake of the 1985 classic Clue for Fox/Disney. The iconic film, which initially performed poorly at the box office but has since built a formidable cult following, starred Tim Curry and a list of heavy-hitters in a story where the popular board game came to life.

Bateman is reportedly teaming up with Ryan Reynolds to develop the script, with the Deadpool star also starring and producing the film. Reynolds’ involvement was first reported in January 2018.

The news comes just days after Bateman picked up an Emmy for best directing in a drama series last weekend for Netflix’s Ozark. The actor plays Marty Byrde, a financial advisor who moves his family to the Ozark region of Missouri where he eventually begins a money laundering operations for a Mexican cartel.

Bateman is now in production for the latest season of the Netflix show.

Image zoom Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds Frazer Harrison/Getty; Keith Tsuji/Getty

Reynolds has equally kept busy lately. He’s next starring in Michael Bay’s upcoming Netflix film 6 Underground, and has already wrapped up filming next year’s The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a sequel to the 2017 movie, and Free Guy alongside recent Killing Eve Emmy winner Jodie Comer.

He’ll also be taking on another remake in A Christmas Carol alongside Will Ferrell and is set to reprise his superhero role in Deadpool 3.