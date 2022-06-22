Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy's Relationship Timeline

From how they met to what their famous dad's think about their relationship, here's what to know about Martin Lawrence's daughter and Eddie Murphy's son's sweet love story

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy's relationship is no joke.

Martin Lawrence's daughter and Eddie Murphy's son might be the kids of comedy icons, but their romance is super serious.

While it's unclear when the couple started dating, they first went public with their relationship in June 2021.

Jasmin later confirmed during a January 2022 interview with InTouch Weekly how the pair met.

While one would think it was the lovebird's comedic fathers who introduced them — especially with the actors having done two movies together — Jasmin explained that wasn't the case.

Since Jasmin and Eric have gone public, they've shared several posts about each other on their Instagrams, including heartfelt birthday tributes.

From how they met to what their dads think about their relationship, here's everything you need to know about Jasmin and Eric's sweet love story.

June 24, 2021: Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy go Instagram official

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy

Eric did the honors of making his relationship with Jasmin public when he shared a cute selfie with his girlfriend on his Instagram in June 2021.

"Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou," Eric captioned the post.

July 10, 2021: Jasmin Lawrence celebrates Eric Murphy's birthday

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy

It wasn't until July 2021 that Jasmin shared a photo of Eric on her Instagram for the first time, using her boyfriend's birthday as an opportunity to showcase their romance.

"Happy birthday, my love! I'm so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side," she captioned a sweet selfie of the couple. "Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!! 🖤✨"

July 12, 2021: Jasmin Lawrence films Eric Murphy during a birthday celebration

Eric shared a joyous clip from his birthday celebration and credited Jasmin for her videography skills. The post featured family and friends singing "Happy Birthday" while gathered around Eric as he blew out the candles on the cake.

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes. Love!! 💙🖤💙 #32," he captioned the video tagging Jasmin with a camera emoji.

Jan. 15, 2022: Eric Murphy celebrates Jasmin Lawrence's birthday

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy

Eric shared a romantic note to his girlfriend in celebration of her 26th birthday. Not only did he express his love for Jasmin, but he thanked her for being "the best girlfriend of all time."

"Happy Birthday, Beautiful! Thank you for being such a blessing in my life. I am so fortunate to experience your unconditional love," the caption began. "I pray that God blesses you abundantly as you enter your 26th year. You have made my life better than I ever thought it could be."

He continued, "You embody everything I ever prayed for in a significant other. Keep shining your bright light on the world. I am so incredibly proud of you. Thank you for being the best girlfriend of all time! I LOVE YOU!! @jasmin_lawrence ❤️❤️❤️"

Jan. 31, 2022: Jasmin Lawrence reveals how she and Eric Murphy met

In a January interview with InTouch Weekly, Jasmin confirmed that she and Eric met through her uncle.

"It wasn't even our dads, and they've done two movies together, they're friends," Jasmin said of her father Martin and Eric's dad Eddie.

She noted that she and Eric "became really good friends because we bonded on a lot of things," and "understood each other on a certain level" due to their background.

"And over time, it just, you know, became more," she said, adding that their families are "absolutely" supportive of their relationship.

Feb. 14, 2022: Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy celebrate Valentine's Day

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy

Jasmin documented her love for Eric on the most romantic day of the year: Valentine's Day. Alongside the photo, she wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day" between two red heart emojis.

June 18, 2022: Martin Lawrence talks about Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy's relationship

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Martin opened up to host Jimmy Kimmel about his daughter's relationship with Eddie's son.

He revealed that he and Eddie "haven't talked about" their kids' relationship and "kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their own thing."

He also admitted that he's willing to put aside tradition to have the groom's father take care of their potential wedding, joking with the host, "I'm gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it."

July 9, 2022: Jasmin Lawrence catches bouquet at Bria Murphy's wedding reception

Eric attended his sister Bria Murphy's wedding to actor Michael Xavier on July 9, but the event that happened at the reception afterwards hinted that wedding bells could be in his near future too.

Jasmin was in attendance and happened to catch the bouquet thrown by Bria, as seen in a video she shared on her Instagram Story. Eric celebrated Jasmin's feat in an Instagram post the following evening.