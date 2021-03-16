Jared Leto Is Completely Unrecognizable on Set of House of Gucci Film Starring Lady Gaga

Jared Leto has a surreal new look for his upcoming movie.

The actor, 49, sported a shocking new look as fashion designer Paolo Gucci in a photo taken Tuesday in Milan, Italy on the set of the murder drama film House of Gucci.

In the photo, Leto can be seen wearing a bright purple suit and prosthetic headpieces with a grey receding hairline and aging makeup to look eerily similar to Gucci.

Leto is no stranger to transforming himself for an acting role, having previously done so to play a transgender woman in Dallas Buyers Club and to play the Joker in Suicide Squad.

Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucic follows the story of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), the head of the Gucci fashion house, and his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and the aftermath of his death after Patrizia hired a hitman to kill him in 1995.

Last week, Gaga, 34, shared a first look photo from the film that featured herself and Driver, 37, dressed in character while in the Italian Alps.

The "Born This Way" singer was dressed in a black turtleneck, black pants, a black belt and gold necklaces, earrings and bracelets while standing beside the Star Wars actor, who wore a beige turtleneck sweater with white salopettes with the sleeves tied around his waist and wide-rimmed black glasses.

"Signore e Signora Gucci #HouseOfGucci," Gaga wrote in the caption.

Maurizio and Patrizia married in 1973 and in May 1985, the businessman left his wife for a younger woman after 12 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 1991.

In 1995, Maurizio was shot and killed by a hitman Patrizia hired on the steps outside his office in Milan.

Patrizia, who became known as the "Black Widow," was convicted of arranging her husband's murder in 1998 and sentenced to 29 years in prison. Their daughters, Alessandra and Allegra, asked that her conviction be overturned, claiming her brain tumor had affected her ability to reason, according to Vogue.

The two were successful and in 2000 an appeals court in Italy reduced Patrizia's sentence to 26 years. She was released in October 2016 after serving 18 years in prison due to good behavior.

The film, which also stars Al Pacino, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney and Jeremy Irons, is based on the novel The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour and Greed by Sara Gay Forden.