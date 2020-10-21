Jared Leto to Play Joker Again for Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max: Reports

Jared Leto appears to be back as Joker.

The actor is set to reprise his character from the 2016 film Suicide Squad in the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League, which has been turned into a four-part series that will air on HBO Max in 2021. Multiple outlets, including Variety, have reported the news.

Leto's performance as Joker made quite the splash in the movie, though his character didn't appear in this year's Birds of Prey, the Harley Quinn spinoff starring Margot Robbie. He will also miss out on the sequel The Suicide Squad, set for release next year.

The Oscar-winning actor's Joker didn't appear in the original cut of Justice League, though Ben Affleck's Batman did make a cameo in Suicide Squad.

In May, original director Zack Snyder announced his cut of the 2017 film Justice League would be debuting on HBO Max in 2021 after a relentless fan campaign asking for his version to be released.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality,” said Snyder.

Many fans were left unhappy with Whedon's additions, as he tends to take a more comedic tone than Snyder. The film was also unfavorably compared to Gadot's debut as Wonder Woman in the standalone film released just months earlier in 2017.

The first trailer for the director's cut debuted last month during a virtual DC FanDome panel and was set to a version of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," a song Snyder also used in his 2009 adaptation of Watchmen.