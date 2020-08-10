The third installment in the Tron franchise will be directed by Lion's Garth Davis

Jared Leto Boards Tron for Third Movie in the Franchise

Jared Leto is taking on Tron.

Leto, 48, is set to star in the third movie in the film franchise, which started with the 1982 special effects marvel that gained a cult following and a sequel, Tron: Legacy, in 2010. Leto will be heading up the third installment in an upcoming movie, according to Deadline.

Directing Leto will be Garth Davis, best known for 2016's Lion, which told the true story of how a man found his birth family in India through Google Maps after getting lost. He also directed 2018's Mary Magdalene starring Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara.

The Tron franchise started in 1982 with Jeff Bridges playing a computer hacker Flynn who gets sucked into the software world of a computer and must find his way out.

The sequel revived the high-tech world almost 30 years later with Garrett Hedlund starring as Sam, Flynn's son. In the film, Flynn had disappeared and Sam accidentally got sucked into the virtual world again.

This is the second major role announced for Leto recently, as he also confirmed he'll be playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming movie.

Leto made the announcement a day after what would have been Warhol's 92nd birthday.

"Yes it’s true I will be playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming film," Leto wrote in the caption. "And so grateful and excited about the opportunity. 😊🙏Happy belated birthday Andy 🎂🖤."

He added, "We miss you and your genius."