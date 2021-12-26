Jared Leto Defies Age with Shirtless Photo and 50th Birthday Cake

"Thx for all the bday wishes!" Jared Leto wrote on social media, celebrating his 50th birthday with a shirtless photo

Believe it or not, Jared Leto is somehow 50 years old.

The Academy Award winner rang in his milestone birthday on Sunday with a shirtless photo that proves he's basically ageless. "Thx for all the bday wishes!" Leto wrote to his combined 14.4 million Twitter and Instagram followers.

He can be seen enjoying a slice of rainbow cake and giving a thumbs up in the photo that displays his glistening abs. The picture appears to a behind-the-scenes snap from his upcoming Marvel vampire movie Morbius, as he has blood dripping from the corner of his mouth and a scratch on his chest.

Leto seems to be going method once again, after he previously hinted that he was a vampire in a post comparing photos of him taken in 2008 and 2016, both of which looked identical. "Amazing what a little human blood will do," he wrote.

He's come a long way since his breakout role as Jordan Catalano on My So-Called Life, although he's barely aged a day since his teen heartthrob era.

Leto recently reminisced about one of his very first jobs, as well as his early business acumen. "I actually worked at a movie theater when I was a kid. And I got fired for selling weed out the back door," he said last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I was just an entrepreneur."