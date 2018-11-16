Jared Leto Says 'F— It' as He Shaves His Beard for Role in Spider-Man Spinoff Movie

Beard today, gone tomorrow!

Hinting that production for the upcoming film about Morbius, a living vampire from the Spider-Man comic book series, is due to begin soon, Jared Leto shared a video documenting his preparations for the role: namely, shaving his trademark beard.

In a video posted on Leto’s Twitter on Thursday, the actor sits in front of a mirror, says “f— it,” and then slowly begins the grooming process.

After trying out a few goofy looks, a graphic of a bloody mouth appears onscreen as the video concludes.

“And so it begins…#MORIBUS,” Leto, 46, captioned the video.

Leto previously confirmed his involvement in the upcoming film in July by sharing a photo of the comic book villain on his Instagram page.

Choosing to let the creepy image speak for itself, the actor simply captioned it with a black heart.

Although not many details about the film have been announced, in an interview with Collider in October, two producers shared that the movie was already in pre-production, and that filming could start as early as February.

No stranger to the comic book universe himself, Leto previously portrayed legendary Batman villain the Joker in Suicide Squad.

The last time Leto discussed shaving his beard was in April, shortly before the release of his band Thirty Seconds to Mars’ fifth album America.

Assuring his fans that the album would grow on them quickly, he teased that he’d be willing to shave his facial hair if it took the number one spot.

“So should I shave this beard or what??? ✂✂✂,” he asked his fans on Instagram. “NUMBER ONE ALBUM AND ILL CHOP!!!”