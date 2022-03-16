Jared Leto Says Lady Gaga's Oscars Snub for House of Gucci Was a 'Shock': 'She Should Be Celebrated'

Jared Leto is addressing Lady Gaga's Oscars snub for House of Gucci.

The pair costarred in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci, in which Leto plays the eccentric Paolo Gucci and Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani. Despite earning nominations at precursor awards shows like the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Awards, the singer did not score a nod for Best Actress at this year's Academy Awards.

Instead, the nominees are Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Kristen Stewart (Spencer).

Speaking with Variety for a new cover story, Leto, 50, said of his costar's omission from the nominations, "It was a shock and a surprise."

"By the way," the Morbius actor added, "she should get an invite to every Oscars, just to have her there. She's an amazing artist [who does] such brave work. She should be celebrated for everything, in my book."

House of Gucci got one Oscar nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Leto, who was SAG Award-nominated for his role, was also left out. Previously, Gaga, 35, was nominated for Best Actress for A Star Is Born in 2019, and she won Best Original Song that year for "Shallow."

Gaga celebrated the House of Gucci hair and makeup team — Göran Lundström, AnnaCarin Lock and Frederic Aspiras — for their Oscar nomination and congratulated all the nominees on Instagram last month.

"To all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic — you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year," she wrote. "Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!"