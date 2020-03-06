Jared Leto Recalls How He 'Nearly Died' While Rock Climbing with Free Solo's Alex Honnold

Jared Leto is opening up about the near-death experience he had while rock climbing with Free Solo subject Alex Honnold.

On Friday, the Suicide Squad star, 48, spoke about when he “nearly died” while scaling a cliff and recounted the harrowing incident on Instagram, sharing photos from his memorable outdoor adventure at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas.

According to the actor, he was on the wall with professional Honnold, 34, when he fell and the safety rope holding him up started to fray.

“Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @AlexHonnold at Red Rock,” Leto began, tagging the professional rock climber in his post. “Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air.”

“I remember looking down at the ground below. It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy,” he continued, explaining that he eventually was able to steady himself and find his footing.

“The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼,” he added. “Overall it was actually quite fun.”

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman also shared a video after the scary accident, in which he can be seen holding up the unraveling rope atop from a tall cliffside.

“Holy f—— s—! Holy f—!” he says in the clip, pointing to a sharp edge on a rock. “It was fraying right at the point.”

Leto previously spoke about the incident during a 2018 appearance on Live and Kelly and Ryan. At the time, he admitted that he hadn’t been climbing “this way for very long but I’ve always loved the outdoors.”

“I took a fall,” he recounted. “As I swung out over 600 feet … the rope was being cut by the rock.”

He explained, “It got core shot, which is when the outside layer of material was shredded.”

When Ripa, 49, told the star that she would “hate for you to go out that way,” Leto remarked, “Well, it’s not such a bad way to go out.”

Quoting Honnold, whose record-breaking climb of Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan was documented in the Oscar-winning film Free Solo, Leto told the morning talk show co-host, “As Alex says, it’ll be the scariest three seconds of his life and then it’s all over.”

“It’s part of what makes me feel alive and I absolutely love it,” he added. “It’s a huge part of my life.”