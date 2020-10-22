The actor is the latest celebrity to use nudity to get their fans to the ballot box this November

Jared Leto Posts Shirtless ‘Hump Day’ Photo Encouraging Fans to Get Out and Vote

Now that Jared Leto has your attention, he's reminding you to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

On Wednesday, the Suicide Squad star, 48, shared a shirtless mirror selfie and encouraged his followers to get out and vote.

"Happy hump day P.S. Don’t forget to vote 🗳," he captioned the steamy photo. The actor also shared a photo of his mail-in ballot on his Instagram Story.

Leto is just the latest celebrity to use nudity to get their fans to the ballot box this November.

Last month, Chris Evans accidentally shared an NSFW photo on his Instagram Story. After realizing his mistake, he made the most of it and used the opportunity to encourage his fans to vote.

And some celebrities stripped down on purpose in a PSA campaign for RepresentUs, a nonprofit organization dedicated to transparency in politics and voting rights.

All of the stars showed up in the nude to explain why not to submit a naked ballot, or a mail-in ballot that's not properly sealed when it's filed.

The topless celebrities discussed the specific rules of voting by mail, explaining how small mistakes or oversights could get a ballot discarded.