Jared Leto Confirms He's Playing Andy Warhol in New Movie: 'So Grateful and Excited'

Jared Leto's next transformation is honoring an artistic giant.

The actor, 48, confirmed he is set to play Andy Warhol in an upcoming movie with a series of photos of the painter shared on his Instagram account Friday.

Leto made the announcement a day after what would have been Warhol's 92nd birthday.

"Yes it’s true I will be playing Andy Warhol in an upcoming film," Leto wrote in the caption. "And so grateful and excited about the opportunity. 😊🙏Happy belated birthday Andy 🎂🖤."

He added, "We miss you and your genius."

Aside from being an artist, Warhol was also a film director and producer who was known for popularizing what became known as pop art.

Some of his best work included the classic Campbell’s soup cans and the Marilyn Diptych, both of which he created in 1962.

Warhol’s creations have become highly valuable, with the highest price ever paid for one of his paintings set at $105 million for his 1963 painting Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster).

The visionary died in February 1987 at the age of 58 from a sudden irregular heartbeat after undergoing gallbladder surgery.

This isn't the first time Leto will have undergone a complete transformation to portray a character. The actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2013’s Dallas Buyers Club for portraying a drug-addicted, HIV-positive trans woman.

He also portrayed the Joker in 2016’s Suicide Squad, as well as the critically acclaimed Requiem for a Dream, Fight Club and American Psycho.