Jared Leto Says His Oscar Has Been Missing for 3 Years: 'I Hope It’s in Good Hands'

Jared Leto may have taken home his Oscar in 2014, but the actor eventually lost track of the golden statuette.

The actor revealed he wasn't quite sure where his coveted award went during an interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night while promoting his new film The Little Things.

"I found out that it's been missing for three years," Leto, 49, told James Corden. "I didn't know that — I don't think anyone wanted to tell me."

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club, said he had moved homes in Los Angeles when the statuette "somehow just magically disappeared."

"It could be somewhere, but everyone's searched for it high and low," he said. "I hope it's in good hands wherever it is. We haven't seen it for quite some time."

When Corden asked him if he truly thought someone had taken it, Leto said, "I think it's a good possibility, it's not something someone accidentally throws in the trash."

"I remember the night I got it, I passed it around to so many people," he recalled. "It was beat up and scratched up, but people had fun taking pictures with it. It's nice to share it so hopefully, someone is taking good care of it."

Leto previously opened up about the dings the Oscar suffered, telling Entertainment Tonight Canada in 2014, "True story: I was letting some of the people that I work with take a picture with the Oscar. I was carrying it down the stairs and, boom, I hit it against the railing and put a little nick in the back of it."

Leto nabbed the Oscar for his portrayal of a transgender AIDS patient in the acclaimed drama that also starred Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner.