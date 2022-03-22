Jared Leto Reflects on Near-Death Experience While Rock Climbing: 'Ah, Not Now'

Jared Leto says he "nearly died" while climbing in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas

Jared Leto is looking back on a terrifying time.

The WeCrashed actor and avid rock climber, 50, opened up to Men's Health about his near-death experience while climbing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas. Leto, who first spoke about the incident in March 2020, said he was out with professional climber and Free Solo subject Alex Honnold when the rope supporting him began to come apart against a rock.

Leto recalled that his reaction was "was like an acceptance, and a little bit of sadness."

"It wasn't even fear. It was like, ah, not now," he told the magazine for their latest issue, which he covers.

Leto first shared on Instagram two years ago that he had "nearly died" while rock climbing, but didn't disclose the date of the scary situation.

Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

He posted video footage from the climb to his account, captioning the clip, "#FBF Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died. Took a pretty good fall climbing with @alexhonnold at Red Rock."

Leto continued, "Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600 ft in the air. I remember looking down at the ground below. It was a strange moment - less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy.

"The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day 😅🙏🏼," he wrote. "Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night."

Leto began climbing after he made a five-part climbing docuseries, Great Wide Open, in 2016, according to Men's Health. One reason why the actor made Great Wide Open was because he wanted to make time to learn to climb, the outlet reported.

Since first taking up the sport, Leto has climbed Joshua Tree, Yosemite and as far as Sardinia, often posting photos from his adventures on his Instagram page.

"I'd put it somewhere between amateur bowling and . . . Usain Bolt," Leto told Men's Health of his take on the challenge of climbing