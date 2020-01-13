Jared Leto Morphs Into a Buff Vampire in First Morbius Trailer

Jared Leto is about to get more than he bargained for in Morbius.

Sony released the first teaser trailer for the thriller starring Leto as Michael Morbius, a scientist with a rare blood disorder who goes to extreme lengths to try and find a cure.

“Michael, I’ve known you since you were a child. You have a gift. You always have. If there’s an answer to your disease, you’ll find it,” Jared Harris narrates in the beginning of the trailer as shots of Michael’s early life play.

“I should’ve died years ago,” Michael himself says. “Why am I still here if not to fix this? I have a rare blood disease and I’m running out of time. This could be my last chance.”

But the last chance seems risky, with flashes of Leto, 48, studying bat’s blood and later going to a remote cage where he is seemingly infected by thousands of bat. The gamble cures him, but leaves him much different.

“I went from dying to feeling more alive than ever,” Michael says, though there are definite downsides.

“An increase in strength and speed, the ability to use echolocation. An overpowering urge to consume blood,” Michael lists as he realizes what his new powers really mean.

The movie also stars Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson and Matt Smith.

In preparations of playing the villainous vampire, Leto shaved his beard back in November 2018, sharing a video on Twitter of himself removing his trademark facial hair.

While this is Leto’s first film in the Marvel Universe, he famously played a comic book villain before. He portrayed the Joker in the Suicide Squad in 2016, receiving praise for his frightening performance. With no confirmation on Leto’s future as the Batman villain, he may be fully transitioning to the Sony Marvel Universe as the living vampire.

Morbius will be out in theaters on July 31.