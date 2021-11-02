Jared Leto Has a Thirst for Blood in New Morbius Trailer: Watch

Jared Leto's vampire movie Morbius is finally ready to make its mark.

Leto, 49, stars in Morbius as titular character Michael Morbius, a doctor with a rare blood disorder who takes drastic and dangerous measures to cure himself. While he ultimately goes from "dying to being more alive than ever," his transformation comes with a price.

The latest trailer for Morbius shows the moment the doctor undergoes his transformation. After journeying deep into a remote jungle, he slices his palm open and holds it out in front of a dark cave.

Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) in Columbia Pictures' MORBIUS. Credit: Columbia Pictures

"If you're gonna run, do it now," Morbius warns the men who took him to the cave, right before a swarm of bats flies forward and surrounds him.

The unconventional cure works, but Morbius finds himself with some dramatic changes — among them "increased strength and speed and some form of bat radar," plus a new thirst to kill. As Morbius explains in the trailer, "there's something inside of me that wants to hunt and consume blood."

At one point, FBI agent Simon Stroud (Tyrese Gibson) questions Morbius, asking him, "What did you do to yourself, doctor?"

Morbius replies, "I wish I knew."

Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) in Columbia Pictures' MORBIUS. Credit: Columbia Pictures

The doctor, who is helped by his mentor (Jared Harris), admits he doesn't know if he can control his new powers, but his desire to do good remains.

"I'd do anything to save a life," he says in the trailer. "But I don't know what I'm capable of."

Morbius, which comes from director Daniel Espinosa and is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Al Madrigal, and features Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes / Vulture, a role he also played in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The film was originally slated for a July 2020 release and was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.