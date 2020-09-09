Jared Leto and Model Girlfriend Valery Kaufman Visit a Rock Climbing Gym in Rare Outing Together

Jared Leto and Valery Kaufman are looking for news way to keep fit amid the coronavirus pandemic

Jared Leto is keeping active even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oscar-winning actor, 48, was seen arriving at a rock climbing gym alongside his girlfriend, model Valery Kaufman in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Leto looked prepared for a workout in a dark gray T-shirt, black pants and a blue climbing belt as Kaufman followed closely behind him in a black crop top and black pants.

The two have kept their romance private for years. In June, they had another rare public outing while hiking, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time the actor and the model, 26, have known each other since 2015.

“They initially seemed to be friends,” the source said. “They would meet up with groups of people and all hangout. They didn’t go on solo dates.”

Things changed, with the source saying, “Over the years, things seem to have turned romantic.”

“They have been off and on now for a few years, but seem to spend more time together lately,” the source said at the time.

The two were spotted together in New York City as far back as June 2015 when they went shopping for groceries while taking a stroll through the city.

Leto has kept his personal life private, cheekily teasing fans by flirting with several A-list stars while he was on the awards circuit for his performance in 2013's Dallas Buyers Club.

The actor, who is also the frontman for the band Thirty Seconds to Mars, notably made a friendship with fellow Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o, giving her a shoutout at the 2014 Independent Spirit Awards by thanking "my future ex-wife, Lupita" and adding, "I'm thinking about you."

Nyong'o touched on their friendship in Net-a-Porter‘s weekly digital magazine PorterEdit in March 2019, crediting Leto with helping her balance the fame that came after 12 Years a Slave.