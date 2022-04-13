Jared Leto Flashes His Abs in Morbius Behind-the-Scenes Photos: 'Post Workout Shake Time'

Jared Leto gave his fans a peek behind the making of his latest movie, Marvel's Morbius

Jared Leto is showing off his superhero physique.

The Marvel star, 50, posted two photos to Instagram Tuesday taken behind the scenes of his latest movie, Morbius. In both images, Leto poses shirtless while wearing a gray beanie and orange track pants.

In the first photo, he showcases his abs in the mirror, while in the second, he leans against a window and captures his torso from another angle.

"A little peek behind the scenes on @morbiusmovie - post workout shake time 💪🏼," he captioned the post.

Leto whipped into shape for Morbius, in which he stars as the titular character, a doctor who develops vampire-like superpowers while attempting to cure his rare blood disease.

The actor, who is famous for his youthful looks, reflected on his much buzzed about appearance in a March interview with Men's Health, telling the magazine he "won't" reveal the secret behind his looks.

"Just to keep everybody guessing. Really, honestly, at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter," Leto said.

He added, "People started talking about my age and that sort of thing ten years ago. As you get older, people start saying, 'Ah, you're still young.' and then there's this age where they go, Really?' "

Reflecting on his current roles, Leto told the outlet, "Unfortunately, I'm not getting movie roles where I play, like, 'a rather young-looking old man.' Maybe I'm doing something wrong — not taking advantage of it enough."

He added, "It just doesn't matter. You can be 30 years old and live an amazingly exciting, interesting, fulfilling life, or you can be 60 and having a crisis."

Leto has been keeping busy in the last year. In November 2021, he starred alongside Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in House of Gucci, and in 2022, also led the Apple TV+ series WeCrashed with Anne Hathaway.

Next up, Leto will appear in Adrift, a horror movie from Darren Aronofsky.