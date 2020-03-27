Jared Leto Dressed Up as Joe Exotic to Live Tweet Netflix’s Tiger King Streaming Party

Image zoom Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Netflix

Jared Leto is channeling one of Netflix’s newest stars.

The actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman, 48, shared a photo of his face superimposed over the body of Joe Exotic as he hugged a tiger to him on Thursday night inviting fans to watch the popular new Netflix docuseries along with him.

“We’re watching #TigerKing tonight for #JaredLetoCinemaClub,” Leto tweeted. “See ya at 6PM PDT here on Twitter.”

In the photo, Leto wears a sparkling blue tiger-print shirt, along with Exotic’s blonde mullet. The viewing party was the latest in Leto’s recently launched The Jared Leto Cinema Club, which he introduced last week with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Leto later shared another photo of himself and what he was actually wearing, showing off a cowboy look with a hat and a gold and purple button-down shirt while holding a tiger plushie.

We’re watching #TigerKing tonight for #JaredLetoCinemaClub 🐯🤴See ya at 6PM PDT here on Twitter pic.twitter.com/D4DLfY8KD2 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 26, 2020

Tiger King was Netflix’s No. 1 most popular show on Thursday and Friday. The docuseries follows Exotic, an animal park zookeeper with an obsession with tigers. Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill his rival, Carole Baskin, an animal activist and big-cat lover. Baskin runs a sanctuary called Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida.

The hit did not go through, and the former founder of Oklahoma’s Exotic Animal Memorial Park is now serving 22 years for the attempted murder plot.

He was also found guilty of killing tigers to make room for more big cats at his exotic animal park.

Image zoom Joe Exotic JoeExoticTV/Youtube

Leto has seemingly adapted quickly to quarantine after revealing last week that he had been at a 12-day mindfulness retreat in the desert when the coronavirus lockdown began.

“Wow,” Leto wrote on Instagram. “We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.”

The Suicide Squad star shared that he “walked out yesterday into a very different world.”

“One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least,” he added.

Since coming back into society, Leto explained he’s been “getting messages from friends and family around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.”

“Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe,” the actor closed out the post.