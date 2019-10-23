Jared Leto Donates $5,000 to Family Whose Young Boys, 3 and 18 Months, Were Struck by a Car

Jared Leto is lending a hand to a family struggling with medical bills as part of the #GoodThingChallenge.

The actor was challenged by pal Zedd “to do something good, no matter how big or small” and announced on Twitter that he would be donating to two different families.

One of the donations went to a family in Sandy, Utah whose kids were involved in a car accident. Leto donated $5,000 to the family.

“Griffin (3) and Watson (18 months) were in a stroller when a car hit them. Watson suffered a broken neck, broken pelvis, and lacerated liver. Griffin suffered a full break skull fracture, broken clavicle, and abrasions,” Leto wrote, also linking to their GoFundMe page.

“I encourage everyone to do the #goodthingchallenge. Remember the smallest gesture can make a big impact…even if it’s just a hello and a smile,” Leto followed up in a tweet.

The GoFundMe page offers more details on the accident, which happened when mom Brighton was on a job with the two young boys.

“On October 8, 2019, at 9:30 am in Sandy, Utah, Brighton was out for a jog with her two boys Griffin (3) and Watson (18 months) when a car hit their stroller as they were crossing at a crosswalk. The driver didn’t see them. Griffin was thrown from the stroller and Watson was thrown in the stroller. Both boys were flown on life flight to Primary Children’s Hospital as Level 1 Trauma,” the Hofers’ GoFundMe page reads.

The boys’ father, Michael Hofer, spoke to ABC4 News about Leto’s donation, saying he was blown away by the gesture.

“I have no idea how he found out about it either,” he said. “What an incredible surprise!”

The page also gives an update on the boys, who faced serious injuries when they first arrived at the hospital.

“Griffin is in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) with a full break skull fracture, a broken clavicle, abrasions, and had to have his ear stitched up. Watson is in the neurological trauma unit where he is in and out of waking. He also has a fractured ulna in his left arm, a broken pelvis, and lacerated liver and is being monitored for potential neck trauma. Brighton has minor injuries as she put her arm out in an attempt to shield the boys but the stroller took the full brunt force of the hit,” the update reads.

The page has raised over $88,000 for the family since it was created on Oct. 9. They are hoping to reach $100,000 to cover the medical expenses.