Jared Leto Denies Gifting Margot Robbie a Dead Rat on Set of Suicide Squad: 'That's Not True'

Margot Robbie previously told GQ that she "ended up keeping [the live rat] as a pet"

Jared Leto is hitting back against allegations that he sent Margot Robbie a dead rat on the set of Suicide Squad.

Leto — who played the Joker opposite Robbie's Harley Quinn in the 2016 DC superhero film — sat down with GQ for an interview published on Friday, where he broke down some of his most recognizable onscreen roles and discussed the rodent-related rumor.

"I never gave Margot Robbie a dead rat," said the Oscar winner, 49. "That's not true."

He continued of what he did gift his costar, 30, "I actually did give her a lot of ... I found this place in Toronto that had great vegan cinnamon buns, and that was a very common thing."

Leto's denial is a bit different from the story Robbie told back in 2016 — namely, that she had received a live rat from Leto, not a dead one.

"At first I thought this was disgusting. But then after that ... I was like, I'm not going to kill him," she said on The Tonight Show, according to GQ. "So I ended up keeping him as a pet."

Robbie purchased "a sweet little playpen, a slide, a hammock and a leash" for her new friend, "because I wanted to take him to set and walk him around."

"But then our landlord at the place I was staying found out," she noted.

Another of Leto's Suicide Squad costars, Viola Davis, told Vanity Fair back in 2016 that he sent the rest of the cast a dead pig.

"He did some bad things, Jared Leto did," joked Davis, 55. "He gave some really horrific gifts. He had a henchman who would come into the rehearsal room, and the henchman came in with a dead pig and plopped it on the table."

"And then he walked out. And that was our introduction into Jared Leto," the How to Get Away with Murder star continued. "Now I'm terrified just as a person, thinking, 'Is he crazy?' But the second part was, 'Oh, s---, I gotta have my stuff together.' "