Jared Leto Says He Was Camping Without Phone for 12 Days and Had 'No Idea' About Coronavirus

Jared Leto is beginning to wrap his head around the escalating coronavirus pandemic since returning from a 12-day mindfulness retreat in the desert.

On Monday night, the 48-year-old actor revealed on Instagram that he had been on a “silent meditation in the desert” and was shocked to see how much the world had changed upon his return.

“Wow,” Leto began his post. “We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility.”

The Suicide Squad star shared that he “walked out yesterday into a very different world.”

“One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least,” he added.

Since coming back into society, Leto explained he’s been “getting messages from friends and family around the globe and catching up on what’s going on.”

“Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe,” the actor closed out the post.

After updating his followers, many users were quick to warn the actor about the tumultuous time he’s come back to.

“Just imagine you leave the world for 12 days to come back and not have toilet paper,” one user said.

Another added, “You were better off staying in the desert. This is madness,” while one person agreed, “I would of walked back in there.”

The first cases of a mysterious respiratory illness — what is now known as COVID-2019, a form of coronavirus — began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the zika epidemic in 2016.

Epidemiologists have said that Americans need to start practicing “social distancing” — staying inside as much as possible and keeping about 6 feet of distance from people — to limit the chance of asymptomatic people spreading the coronavirus further.

As of Tuesday morning, there are at least 4,482 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S., and 86 people have died.

Worldwide, there are now 182,100 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 7,305 deaths.